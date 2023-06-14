New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo appears ready for bounce-back season

And what Adebo sees, from himself and the secondary, is a continuation of the progress showed when all the parts were available last season. New Orleans allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game last season at 184.4, was third in completion percentage allowed (60.07 percent) and gave up 17 passing touchdowns, third fewest in the league.

In addition to himself, Lattimore remains one of the best in the league, Alontae Taylor turned heads as a rookie last season and is taking snaps in the slot during this offseason, Bradley Roby was a reliable contributor and safeties Tyrann Mathieu (team-leading three interceptions) and Marcus Maye have a season of chemistry under their belt.

"I think we're just trying to pick up where we left off last year," he said. "I think we finished second in passing yards allowed last year as a secondary, so I think this year we're just trying to build on top of that. We've got a lot of guys back and we've got some new guys as well. I think we're very confident in what we can do this year."

There hasn't been much doubt about what Adebo can do when he's healthy, and he has spent the offseason making sure that variable is one that's working in his favor.

"For me, the big thing this offseason was just getting healthy," he said. "And then, just trying to fine tune all the little things, making sure I still know exactly what I need to do on every play. And just trying to be in a position to make some more plays. Help the team as much as possible.