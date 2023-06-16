New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan enjoys prospect of being a one-team player

"I was fighting for reps today and I didn't get any," said Jordan, whose off-field contributions to the community rival his on-field production. "I get that it's minicamp, but I don't get it. I want them all. If I don't want them all, I don't know what that means for me. Every time we take the field there's opportunities there, and I want every opportunity."

That said, the veteran otherwise doesn't appear to be all that impressed with minicamp.

"The three days of minicamp? Everybody looks fast, everybody looks great, everybody looks special without pads," he said. "I don't care until we get to the live bullets. I think right now, everybody is working on technique, which is phenomenal, and I love that we can come together as a team and put some situations on film.

"But everybody is going to look great in a two-minute drill with no pads on and everybody zoned in. Give me that two-minute drill in training camp when everybody's got pads on, everybody's tired, you've gone through 14 periods and things are getting thick. Give me that film, and then we can talk about it.

"We have a lot of poise and are in a position to be good, but who cares about June? You don't win any games in June. You win the mentality in June. You can put yourself in position to win the games in June, just with everybody being here and being bought in.

"But until we put pads on, until we actually take the field, I can say we look great, I can say it looks phenomenal, everybody looks fast – you see (receiver Chris) Olave go over the top of somebody (Wednesday), you see the tight ends making some plays (Thursday) in the middle – let's put pads on and see if we're making the same plays."