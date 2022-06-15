Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Wednesday, June 15

1. Wil the Thrill:
For the first time in 10 months, New Orleans Saints standout kicker Wil Lutz was seen on the practice field at the Oschner Sports Performance Center. On Monday, Lutz was cleared fully to participate after missing the entire 2021 season due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. We have not seen Lutz place-kick yet, but Wednesday during special teams portion of practice, Lutz was able to have couple of pooch kickoffs, one to the 5-yard line, the second off a holder to about the 25-yard line. Coach Dennis Allen also mentioned after practice that Lutz has been kicking and the team likes what it sees to this point. Welcome news to say the least for Saints fans who watched a revolving door of kickers last season in Lutz's absence.
New Orleans Saints fans attend Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
2. Defense shines in two-minute drill:
Allen mentioned to the media after Tuesday's practice that they wanted to work on situational football even during this minicamp. Wednesday was no exception at the end of practice. The situation was this…1 vs 1s, offense down two points, 40 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts. Andy Dalton playing quarterback for the 1s (we mentioned Tuesday Jameis Winston has not been cleared for 11-on-11 as of yet). First down, Dalton was "sacked" by linebacker Demario Davis. Second down, after avoiding more pressure Dalton threw a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Jarvis Landry who had a step on his defender, but the pass was overthrown a bit. Third down, Dalton dumped it over the middle to rookie running back Abram Smith for about seven yards, tackled shy of the first down with the clock running. Fourth down, Dalton really had no chance as Cameron Jordan raced in from his defensive end position forcing Dalton to sprint out to the right and throw it away. Four-and-out for the defense as Jordan celebrated his play with the fans who cheered loudly for the play.
3. Play of the Day:
This one was pretty simple. During 7-on-7 drills about halfway through practice, Dalton threw a deep ball down the left sideline to Saints first round draft choice from Ohio State Chris Olave. Olave, between defensive backs J.T. Gray and Alontae Taylor, went up and as the bodies came back to Earth all of the media observing realized that somehow Olave had come up with the catch. That kind of play-making ability from Olave is exactly the reason he was the Saints' target in the first round.
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.