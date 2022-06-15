Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Wednesday, June 15

2. Defense shines in two-minute drill:

Allen mentioned to the media after Tuesday's practice that they wanted to work on situational football even during this minicamp. Wednesday was no exception at the end of practice. The situation was this…1 vs 1s, offense down two points, 40 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts. Andy Dalton playing quarterback for the 1s (we mentioned Tuesday Jameis Winston has not been cleared for 11-on-11 as of yet). First down, Dalton was "sacked" by linebacker Demario Davis. Second down, after avoiding more pressure Dalton threw a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Jarvis Landry who had a step on his defender, but the pass was overthrown a bit. Third down, Dalton dumped it over the middle to rookie running back Abram Smith for about seven yards, tackled shy of the first down with the clock running. Fourth down, Dalton really had no chance as Cameron Jordan raced in from his defensive end position forcing Dalton to sprint out to the right and throw it away. Four-and-out for the defense as Jordan celebrated his play with the fans who cheered loudly for the play.