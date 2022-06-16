Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

SOME LIKE IT NOT SO HOT: The Saints finished off minicamp with a closed practice at the indoor facility, after practicing outside the first two days. The first two workouts dictated the location of the third.

"(It) probably was determined about 12:30 (Wednesday) afternoon, after walking off that field and a couple of 90-plus degree days," Coach Dennis Allen said, smiling. "That's part of the deal. You put in two good days in 90-plus degree temperatures, let's get inside, let's get some good work. Short, crisp practice today. Typically, on the last day of anything, all of us are human so your attention span begins to wane a little bit. And so, how do we (keep it) short, crisp, keep their attention and then now we get a chance to get away from a little bit and kind of get our minds off of it a little bit before we get into the grind of training camp."

BRYCE GRIP: Defensive back Bryce Thompson, who spent a portion of his first NFL season on the Saints' practice squad, has put to use what he learned last season. Thompson broke up several passes during minicamp to aid his quest to make the 53-man roster. "Any time you get to grow through experience, it's a benefit to you," Allen said of Thompson. "His ability as a young player to kind of be on the practice squad, be in the system for a year, understand not only what we're asking him to do but also how we're asking him to do it, I think is a plus.