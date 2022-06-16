Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'Just ready to get taken off the leash'

Jun 16, 2022 at 04:14 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Jameis-Winston-Minicamp-061622

Whatever other label can be applied to Jameis Winston on a football field, indefatigable belongs on the list because he apparently doesn't have an "off" switch.

Post practice, first at OTAs and now at veteran minicamp, the New Orleans Saints quarterback is working something.

He's throwing.

He's running.

He's working up enough sweat to half-fill a canal, and it's simply a part of what he's willing to do in order to be the best version of himself as he returns from tearing his left ACL, which ended his 2021 season in his seventh game.

"Right now I'm just working on accuracy," Winston said Tuesday after the veteran minicamp practice, explaining the post-practice routine that even teammates have taken note of. "When I'm working with Rich, it looks like I'm just throwing to him. But I do a lot of things visualizing – just throwing with my eyes closed, feeling the ball coming off my fingers and trying to be as accurate as possible."

Winston's accuracy last season, 59 percent, was the second lowest of his career. But his decision making – 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in less than seven full games – was at its peak. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was the best in his career and his interception percentage (1.9) was the lowest in his career.

Working back from the knee injury on has made Winston more eager to work.

"I feel great, getting better every day," he said. "Just ready to get taken off the leash. Listening to the protocol that the team has me on, and honoring that."

Meanwhile, Winston simply is trying to wade through a process with which he's unfamiliar, but learning.

"Hell yeah, it's tough," he said. "This is my first experience in this realm, so I'm listening. I'm also still doing, because I just can't sit back and wait too much. But I'm doing my best to just listen to them and trust them."

SOME LIKE IT NOT SO HOT: The Saints finished off minicamp with a closed practice at the indoor facility, after practicing outside the first two days. The first two workouts dictated the location of the third.

"(It) probably was determined about 12:30 (Wednesday) afternoon, after walking off that field and a couple of 90-plus degree days," Coach Dennis Allen said, smiling. "That's part of the deal. You put in two good days in 90-plus degree temperatures, let's get inside, let's get some good work. Short, crisp practice today. Typically, on the last day of anything, all of us are human so your attention span begins to wane a little bit. And so, how do we (keep it) short, crisp, keep their attention and then now we get a chance to get away from a little bit and kind of get our minds off of it a little bit before we get into the grind of training camp."

BRYCE GRIP: Defensive back Bryce Thompson, who spent a portion of his first NFL season on the Saints' practice squad, has put to use what he learned last season. Thompson broke up several passes during minicamp to aid his quest to make the 53-man roster. "Any time you get to grow through experience, it's a benefit to you," Allen said of Thompson. "His ability as a young player to kind of be on the practice squad, be in the system for a year, understand not only what we're asking him to do but also how we're asking him to do it, I think is a plus.

"I think with Bryce, as with a lot of these guys, we're working on consistency. You see some good plays, and then you see some plays where you're like, 'Ah, we've got to get better in that area.' So, I think that's what all players should and are striving to do, is become more consistent. Because I know from a coaching staff standpoint, if I know exactly what I'm getting on every play, it's much easier for me to put you in positions to have success."

TAYLOR MADE: Allen said he also was impressed by what he saw from rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor, the team's second-round pick. "I really like him," Allen said. "I think he's probably a little further ahead than what I anticipated when he got in here, and (I'm) excited about seeing what he can do as we keep moving forward.

"The thing you don't really know when you draft a player is fully what that makeup is – football character, intelligence, those types of things. And we had good reads on him in the spring in terms of that, but until you really actually get in the building and get a chance to work with him, you don't really know and that's where I've been impressed with him."

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2022 Minicamp | Day 3

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway celebrates on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin practice kicking at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back P.J. Williams, and defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saintswide receiver Jarvis Landry congratulates tight end Nick Vannett at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Tre'Quan Smith, Kevin White, tight end Juwan Johnson, and quarterback Andy Dalton participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton talks to a coach at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derek Schweiger participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Dwayne Washington and Devine Ozigbo participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo talk at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Tony participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt, Kawaan Baker, and Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and quarterback Jameis Winston high five at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight ends Kahale Warring and Juwan Johnson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston hands it off to running back Alvin Kamara on Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Eric Wilson, Isaiah Pryor, and D'Marco Jackson participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Chris Olave participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis stretches before Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers D'Marco Jackson and Isaiah Pryor participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry checks his spot at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry puts an arm around quarterback Jameis Winston at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixonparticipate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway catches a pass at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receive Chris Olave catches a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practices completion drills at Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 3 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising