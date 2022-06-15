New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sticks with what has worked

Mark Ingram II claimed that there is no secret sauce to lasting 11 seasons as an NFL running back when, in fact, there appears to be.

The New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards (6,267) and rushing touchdowns (51) is poised to enter his 12th NFL season while playing one of the most punishing positions in a game filled with punishing positions.

And despite his dismissal, the recipe for Ingram's sauce has been a good one.

"I just go back to the drawing board every single year," he said this week, while participating in the Saints' veteran minicamp. "After the season I take a little time off, let the body recover, let the mind recover, spend some time with family.

"In February, I start getting my cardio going, start getting some rehab, some prehab, then kind of like middle February to March, try and get into my training. Always doing my treatment, always doing my therapy, always doing preventive work – things to just take care of my body. Stem cells, acupuncture, all kind of stuff, just trying to keep my body going and recovering.