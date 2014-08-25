New Orleans Saints waive three players

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced Monday that the Saints had waived receiver Andy Tanner, safety Ty Zimmerman and tackle Ty Nsekhe.
The roster has to be down to 75 players Tuesday afternoon.
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced Monday that the Saints had waived receiver Andy Tanner, safety Ty Zimmerman and tackle Ty Nsekhe.
The roster has to be down to 75 players Tuesday afternoon.
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