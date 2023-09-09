New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tennessee Titans | 2023 NFL Week 1

4. BALANCE IT OUT: Without ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ at running back for the first three games, the load falls to Jamaal Williams﻿, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last year. Williams probably isn't the receiver that Kamara is, but he can mix it up between the tackles and has shown the ability to get outside. It appears that ﻿Kirk Merritt﻿ will be his primary backup, with rookie ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ (hamstring) unable to practice Wednesday through Friday and listed as questionable. The Titans allowed a league-low 76.9 rushing yards per game last year, so it won't be easy. New Orleans' short passing game partly may have to substitute for the run game, but attempts will be critical because Tennessee has to be forced to remain honest defensively.