Saints News | New Orleans Saints

Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The two special teams standouts have both fought to conquer ALS after their playing careers

Sep 08, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
gleason-shaw

The New Orleans and Tennessee Titans will honor two of their most respected legends and bring further awareness to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), when former Saints safety Steve Gleason and former Titans linebacker Tim Shaw serve as honorary team captains prior to the start of the season opener on Sunday.

Once the NFL schedule was finalized with the Saints and Titans opening their season at the Caesars Superdome on September 10, head coaches Dennis Allen and Mike Vrabel agreed on the importance of honoring these two legends for their respective clubs, who both excelled on special teams and were universally lauded as teammates. With both Gleason and Shaw continuing to live with ALS, bringing inspiration to others as well as awareness to the disease with no cure, the hope is for Sunday's display of unity to bring support for those living with this disease and to encourage the continuing research needed in pursuit of a cure.

Gleason will represent the Saints at the coin toss alongside 2023 team captains, quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿, linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿, defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿, safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿, center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ and longsnapper Zach Wood. Shaw will represent the Titans at the coin toss alongside 2023 team captains quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, safety Kevin Byard, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Steve Gleason

Photos: Steve Gleason with the New Orleans Saints 

Gleason originally joined the Saints the middle of the 2000 season following a standout college career at Washington State and during his eight-season tenure was recognized as one of the NFL's elite special teams players. He appeared in 83 career games and notched 98 special teams tackles, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. Gleason's most famous of the four blocks occurred on the September 25, 2006 re-opening of the Superdome on Monday Night Football to spur a 23-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons, one of the most electrifying plays in the history of the franchise.

Despite Gleason's on-field contributions, he is lauded for what he has accomplished away from it. Since being diagnosed in 2011 with ALS, it has been the mission of Gleason and his Team Gleason organization to inspire those with the terminal disease to not only live, but to thrive. Besides supporting efforts to find a cure, a key point of emphasis for Gleason has been helping promote access to assistive technology. In 2020, Gleason was granted the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for his advocacy and extensive charitable work.

