Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The New Orleans and Tennessee Titans will honor two of their most respected legends and bring further awareness to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), when former Saints safety Steve Gleason and former Titans linebacker Tim Shaw serve as honorary team captains prior to the start of the season opener on Sunday.

Once the NFL schedule was finalized with the Saints and Titans opening their season at the Caesars Superdome on September 10, head coaches Dennis Allen and Mike Vrabel agreed on the importance of honoring these two legends for their respective clubs, who both excelled on special teams and were universally lauded as teammates. With both Gleason and Shaw continuing to live with ALS, bringing inspiration to others as well as awareness to the disease with no cure, the hope is for Sunday's display of unity to bring support for those living with this disease and to encourage the continuing research needed in pursuit of a cure.