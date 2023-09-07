After a season off, tight end Jimmy Graham excited to begin second phase as a New Orleans Saint

"For me, I'm just coming to work every day trying to get better," he said. "I just spent some time away from the game, so I'm just looking to get better and better each day and every week. I just know that when my number is called, if it is called, I'm going to do my best to make those plays for this team to try to get us a win.

"That's all I'm focused on right now is that, and helping lead our young guys. I'm in a very dynamic room – one of the best, if not the best, I've ever been in. There's a lot of weapons in our room. Just coming to work every day is a privilege for me."

Graham turned back the clock to his former self in the preseason finale against the Texans with a couple of highlight catches – the first, a back-shoulder 25-yarder from ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and the second, a 3-yard, jump ball touchdown after which Graham acted as if he was going to dunk over the crossbar, before tossing the ball in front of him.

"I know I entered that game in a fight for my life, to be able to sit in this room and sit in this building and chase something special," he said. "I knew how talented this team was and I knew that attempting this was going to be very difficult, especially after being gone for so long.

"Sitting on a bike and living on a sailboat, I just had to chase it one more time, and test myself. It's a testament to – I've always lived right, eaten right – a big testament to the bike. I've biked thousands of miles over the last year-and-a-half and it's definitely put me in the best shape I've been in in a long time."