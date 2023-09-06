New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has simple goal in second stint with Coach Dennis Allen

Allen, set to open his second season as Saints coach, can see the maturation.

"I think experience is probably the biggest thing with him," Allen said. "When I had him as a rookie, he was still trying to figure it all out. And yet, now he's been through the wars, he understands how pro football operates, he understands what he's looking at from an offensive standpoint. He's just a lot more mature as an individual both personally and professionally. It's been awesome to see that growth.

"I'm excited about it. Derek's a guy that I've got experience with, and yet, it's been a while since we've been together. I'm excited about watching him go out and play. He's had a really productive training camp, I think our offense performed at a very good level. I'm excited about watching him, but I'm exciting about watching the whole team play, in every single phase."

The balance will be that while Carr attempts to be a highly productive quarterback for the Saints, that he doesn't assume too much of the load.

"Derek's a competitor, and he's a leader and he's a perfectionist," said tight end Foster Moreau﻿, a New Orleans native who was Carr's teammate with the Raiders the first four seasons of his career, before each joined the Saints this offseason as unrestricted free agents.

"He wants to try to make sure that everything gets right, and he's looking to do that here. I hope he doesn't put too much of that pressure on himself. Obviously, there's a lot of stuff on his mind but as long as he goes out and competes and is himself, I don't see anything going wrong."

Carr, too, senses something positive brewing as he opens his first season with the Saints – especially after a strong offseason.

"I feel very confident," Carr said. "That is one thing about me, I will never lose confidence whether it goes really great or doesn't go so great. I always believe in myself and believe in what I can do, but we've put a lot of work in since Phase 1 in April and all the way through until now.