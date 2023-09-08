Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Two Saints listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report

Sep 08, 2023 at 02:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Tre'Quan Smith Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
S J.T. Gray Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable
CB Marshon Lattimore Knee LP FP FP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP FP FP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP FP FP

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Tre Avery Hamstring LP LP DNP Out
LB Harold Landry Abdomen LP LP FP Questionable
T Dillon Radunz Knee LP LP FP Questionable
WR Treylon Burks Knee FP FP FP
LB Arden Key Calf FP FP FP
QB Will Levis Quadricep FP FP FP
WR DeAndre Hopkins Rest LP FP
TE Trevon Wesco Rest LP FP

