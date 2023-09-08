Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|FP
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Tre Avery
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Harold Landry
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Dillon Radunz
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Arden Key
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Will Levis
|Quadricep
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Rest
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|Rest
|LP
|FP