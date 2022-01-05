Saints at Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 18

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS-ATLANTA FALCONS SERIES FAST FACTS

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory vs Falcons:

38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory vs Saints:

55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.

Current Series Streak:

Falcons have won one straight, 11/7/21-.

Saints' Longest Win Streak vs Falcons:

Six games, 12/14/86- 11/19/89.

Falcons' Longest Win Streak vs Saints:

Ten games, 9/17/95 12/05/99.

Most Points by Saints in a Game vs Falcons:

45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Most Points by Falcons in a Game vs Saints:

62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.

Most Combined Points (Both Teams):

80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game vs Falcons:

0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium.

Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game vs Saints:

Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):