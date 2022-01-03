FOX will broadcast New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

The New Orleans Saints' regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast by FOX at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. If the Saints (8-8) defeat the Falcons (7-9) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) defeat the San Francisco 49ers (9-7), the Saints will make the NFC playoffs as the seventh seed.
The Rams and 49ers also play at 3:25 p.m. Sunday and that game will be broadcast by FOX as well.
Saints fans also can listen to the game on WWL-870 or stream it on the team app presented by Verizon.
