FOX will broadcast New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Saints win plus a San Francisco loss will get New Orleans in the playoffs

Jan 03, 2022 at 01:06 PM
New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints' regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast by FOX at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. If the Saints (8-8) defeat the Falcons (7-9) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) defeat the San Francisco 49ers (9-7), the Saints will make the NFC playoffs as the seventh seed.

The Rams and 49ers also play at 3:25 p.m. Sunday and that game will be broadcast by FOX as well.

Saints fans also can listen to the game on WWL-870 or stream it on the team app presented by Verizon.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Falcons Week 9 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising