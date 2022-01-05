Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons 2021 NFL Week 18

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The 17th regular season game and the conference's seventh playoff seed, both recent creations by the NFL, both are of utmost importance to the New Orleans Saints (8-8), who meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:25 p.m. in the regular season finale. A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.

Atlanta leads the regular season series, 53-51, with New Orleans holding an 21-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 34 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON MOBILE