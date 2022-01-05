Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons 2021 NFL Week 18

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 9, 2022

Jan 05, 2022 at 09:15 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The 17th regular season game and the conference's seventh playoff seed, both recent creations by the NFL, both are of utmost importance to the New Orleans Saints (8-8), who meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 3:25 p.m. in the regular season finale. A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.

Atlanta leads the regular season series, 53-51, with New Orleans holding an 21-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 34 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

  • Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2021 NFL Week 18. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

