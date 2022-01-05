Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Jan 05, 2022 at 03:08 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Ankle DNP
CB Bradley Roby Shoulder DNP
DB P.J. Williams Ankle DNP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Chest LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP
WR Ty Montgomery Back LP
RB Mark Ingram Knee LP
QB Taysom Hill Ring Finger FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP
RB Quadree Ollison Quadricep DNP
WR Frank Darby Shoulder LP
CB Fabien Moreau Ribs FP

