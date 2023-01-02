Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles | 2022 NFL Week 17

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
- The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 Sunday, improving to 7-9. Sunday's win marks a three-game winning streak for the Black and Gold. The Saints now have a three-game winning streak in six consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.
- The Saints snapped a two game losing streak against the Eagles, with Philadelphia now leading the regular season series 18-13 and the Saints leading the postseason series 3-1.
- With Philadelphia dropping to 13-3, this is the second straight season New Orleans defeated a team that finished with 13 regular season wins away from the Caesars Superdome. On Sept. 12, 2021, New Orleans defeated Green Bay 38-3 (finished 13-4) in a contest played in Jacksonville, Fla., due to Hurricane Ida.
- New Orleans finished the regular season with a 3-5 record on the road, finishing the slate with two straight victories away from the Caesars Superdome.
- New Orleans improved its record on New Year's Day contests to 2-2, 1-2 on the road.
- Surrendering only 10 points, New Orleans has given up 20 or fewer points in seven consecutive games for the first time since an eight-game span from 12/16/91-10/11/92.
- New Orleans' six sacks tied the season-high total of six at Pittsburgh on Nov. 13.
- The total net yardage totals between the teams were split at 313-313 apiece.
- The Saints managed 130 yards rushing while limiting the Eagles to just 67. Running back Alvin Kamara led way with 16 carries for 74 yards. Tight end Taysom Hill added 14 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
- The advantage in the ground game helped the Saints win the time of possession battle. New Orleans had the ball for 37:04 compared to 22:56 for Philadelphia.
- The Saints had just three penalties for 20 yards while the Eagles had eight for 49 yards.
- The first quarter 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of 8:58 was the longest scoring drive of the season for the Saints in both number of plays and time chewed off the clock.
efensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 191st career regular season game as a Saint, putting him in sole possession of fourth place in club record books ahead of Black and Gold punter Thomas Morstead. Jordan finished with five solo tackles, a season-high three sacks for a loss of 16 yards, one stop for loss, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.
- Following the three takedowns, Jordan's 115.5 career sacks rank 23th all-time in NFL record books, as he passed Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's total of 115 as a Saint and now holds the franchise record for takedowns.
- Jordan's three sacks, bring his tally of multi-sack games to 27 for his career, tying him for first in the club history with Jackson. His six three-sack games also ties him for first in club record books with Jackson.
- The Saints tight end trio of Hill, Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman have accounted for 17 touchdowns (rushing and receiving) this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL in 2022 with Kansas City as a group and the second highest total in franchise history from the tight end position. The tight end group is now in a tie with the 2014 Saints in tight end touchdown production.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton is now 4-0 against Philadelphia as a starter, including wins as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals (2012, 2016) and Dallas Cowboys (2020).
- With 204 passing yards, Dalton has 37,978 career passing yards. He surpassed Boomer Esiason and now sits at 25th all time in passing yards.
- Linebacker Demario Davis, who led the team with seven tackles (three solo) and one pass defense, now has 1,206 career total stops, ranked third among active players behind Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David. Davis has 101 tackles in 2022, notching his sixth consecutive 100-stop season overall and fifth straight as a Saint. With 101 stops in 2022, Davis became the first Saint to reach the century mark in stops in five consecutive seasons. In his 11-year NFL career, Davis has reached the century mark nine times. In the fourth quarter, Davis stopped Philadelphia quarterback Gardner Minshew for no gain on a fourth and one quarterback sneak attempt at midfield to give the Saints offense the ball back. Both Davis and Minshew prepped at Brandon (Miss.) High School.
- Defensive end Carl Granderson received the start and had 1.5 sacks against the Eagles, as part of two stops (one solo), one quarterback hit and two stops for loss. Granderson's 5.5 sacks on the season are a career high, surpassing his 2020 season of five sacks.
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss had 1.5 sacks Sunday as well, as part of a five-stop day, including two quarterback hits and three stops for a loss, bringing his takedown total to seven on the season to lead the linebackers.
- Punter Blake Gillikin had a career day In Philadelphia with a career-best five of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Overall, Gillikin punted six times for 256 yards with a 42.7 gross punting average and a 41.5 net. With 30 inside-the-20 for the season, Gillikin surpassed the franchise record of 29 that he shared with Morstead (2019) from his first season handling punting duties for the club in 2021.
- Kicker Wil Lutz had a perfect Sunday going two-of-two on PATs and two-of-two on field goals. His longest of the day was a 54-yarder. Lutz has made four-of-five field goal attempts of 50 yards or more.
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to action for the first time since Oct. 9 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Lattimore helped close out the win with a fourth quarter 12-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was New Orleans' first defensive touchdown of the season. It was the first time he returned an interception for a touchdown since his rookie year in 2017. This was Lattimore's second pick of Minshew, having served the signal-caller his first career interception in a Saints win at Jacksonville on Oct. 13, 2019.
- With his rushing touchdown Sunday, Hill has 23 career rushing touchdowns, bringing him into a tie for eighth place with Rueben Mayes and George Rogers.
- Hill has a club-best seven rushing touchdowns in 2022. He needs one more to match his career-high of eight in 2020. His overall touchdown total of nine ties the career-best from 2020.
- Rookie wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed led New Orleans in receiving with a career-high six receptions for a team-best 79 yards. Shaheed also returned three punts for 15 yards and one kickoff for 17 yards.
- Linebacker Andrew Dowell led New Orleans with two special teams tackles and downed a punt at the Philadelphia 14-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.