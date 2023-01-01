Saints Helmet Stickers: Defensive end Cam Jordan takes top position in franchise history with three-sack performance against Eagles

OFFENSE: If running back Alvin Kamara had been able to score and set the franchise all-time mark with 73 career touchdowns, the choice would have been easy. And, probably, if quarterback Andy Dalton hadn't thrown a bad interception near the end of the first half, which kept the Saints from adding a field goal at worst, his efficiency (18 for 22 for 204 yards) might even have been enough to shove aside the six sacks he took, maybe half of which he should have avoided. But in lieu of that, rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed was targeted six times, caught passes each time and led the team with 79 receiving yards. His 58-yard reception further showed that the Saints are scheming him up the right way, able to design ways to get him free deep even though opponents know that's what the Saints want.