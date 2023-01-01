New Orleans Saints continue late-season march with thorough victory over Philadelphia

On Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the Eagles were in the path and for Philadelphia (13-3), it proved to not be a great place. The Saints (7-9) won their third consecutive game, and second straight on the road, with a thorough 20-10 victory against the team that entered the game with the league's best record.

OFFENSE: Promising start for the offense Sunday, courtesy of one of the best opening drives that possibly could be scripted – a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 8:58, and featured three third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. And at the end, when the Saints absolutely needed it, they lined up Taysom Hill at quarterback and dared the Eagles to stop the power run, which they couldn't. But it was choppy in the middle, partly attributable to attrition (the Saints entered the game without both starting guards, and lost starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk during the game), and New Orleans simply wasn't able to hold the Eagles' pass rush at bay (seven sacks allowed). Quarterback Andy Dalton probably should have avoided a couple of the six sacks he absorbed, and he definitely wasn't at his best on his first-half interception that kept the Saints from increasing their 13-0 lead. But New Orleans ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries, converted 7 of 16 third downs and dominated time of possession (37:04-22:56). Not perfect, but certainly a decent amount to be pleased with.