Cam Jordan earned chance to become New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in sacks

Jordan, indeed, has established himself as a force against the run. But since his one-sack rookie season, he has been a mainstay in the glamour category of sacks, averaging 10.4 sacks per season and never accumulating less than 7.5 over the last 11 years.

"That's awesome," Coach Dennis Allen said of the milestone. "Cam's been a great ambassador for our organization, for the entire National Football League. He's been a great player and probably an even better person, so I couldn't be happier for a guy. It's an awesome accomplishment."

Sunday's three sacks against the Eagles all were against Gardner Minshew. New Orleans totaled six sacks against Minshew, who was making his second consecutive start in place of injured Jalen Hurts, an MVP candidate. Philadelphia entered the game with a 13-2 record, best in the NFL.

"We got a win against a team that hasn't lost a lot," he said. "Granted, it was against Gardner Minshew and not Jalen Hurts. (But) you have to play whoever you play.

"I think that our defensive line was up to the challenge, (defensive end) Carl Granderson had two sacks, (linebacker) Kaden (Elliss) had a sack. Our defense showed up and showed out today. There was a crucial third-and-1 we needed, and got that (stop) done. There was a fourth-and-1, got that done. I think our unheralded heroes would be our nose tackles. Shy Tuttle on that fourth-and-1 had a big stop against a Pro Bowl-caliber center.