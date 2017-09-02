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New Orleans Saints make 37 roster moves

Team now at NFL-mandated 53-man roster

Sep 02, 2017 at 02:11 PM

Faces of the 2017 Saints 53-Man Playoff Roster

Check out photos of the faces of your 2017 Saints 53-man roster.

Terron Armstead
1 / 53
Chris Banjo
2 / 53
Vonn Bell
3 / 53
Drew Brees
4 / 53
Rafael Bush
5 / 53
Austin Carr
6 / 53
Brandon Coleman
7 / 53
Ken Crawley
8 / 53
Chase Daniel
9 / 53
Tyeler Davison
10 / 53
Kasim Edebali
11 / 53
Trey Edmunds
12 / 53
Jonathan Freeny
13 / 53
John Fullington
14 / 53
Ted Ginn Jr.
15 / 53
Justin Hardee
16 / 53
Trey Hendrickson
17 / 53
Josh Hill
18 / 53
Taysom Hill
19 / 53
Gerald Hodges
20 / 53
Michael Hoomanawanui
21 / 53
Mark Ingram
22 / 53
George Johnson
23 / 53
Cameron Jordan
24 / 53
Alvin Kamara
25 / 53
Senio Kelemete
26 / 53
Marshon Lattimore
27 / 53
Josh LeRibeus
28 / 53
Tommylee Lewis
29 / 53
Zach Line
30 / 53
Wil Lutz
31 / 53
Arthur Maulet
32 / 53
Michael Mauti
33 / 53
Tony McDaniel
34 / 53
Sterling Moore
35 / 53
Thomas Morstead
36 / 53
Al-Quadin Muhammad
37 / 53
David Onyemata
38 / 53
Andrus Peat
39 / 53
John Phillips
40 / 53
Ryan Ramczyk
41 / 53
Sheldon Rankins
42 / 53
Craig Robertson
43 / 53
Willie Snead
44 / 53
Manti Te'o
45 / 53
Michael Thomas
46 / 53
Cameron Tom
47 / 53
Max Unger
48 / 53
Larry Warford
49 / 53
Jonathan Williams
50 / 53
Marcus Williams
51 / 53
P.J. Williams
52 / 53
Zach Wood
53 / 53
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The New Orleans Saints made 37 roster moves Saturday, Sept. 2 to reach the NFL-mandated active roster limit of 53, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints have waived LB Adam Bighill, TE/LS Braedon Bowman, CB Taveze Calhoun, WR Travin Dural, CB Malik Foreman, OL John Fullington, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Obum Gwacham, WR De'Quan Hampton, DB Erik Harris, DE Alex Jenkins, WR Jake Lampman, DT Ashaad Mabry, CBs Arthur Maulet and Elijah Mitchell, OL Kristjan Sokoli, CB Damian Swann, C Cameron Tom, OL Landon Turner, T Jerry Ugokwe, RB Darius Victor, LB Jonathan Walton and DT Justin Zimmer. The Saints have terminated the contracts of T Khalif Barnes, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Audie Cole, T Bryce Harris, DT John Hughes III, FB Zach Line, LB Michael Mauti, DT Tony McDaniel and QB Ryan Nassib. They placed OLB Bryan Braman, WR Corey Fuller and TE John Phillips on Injured Reserve. WR Drew Brees has been placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner.

Beginning Sunday, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players (in addition to the 10, the Saints and the other three NFC South teams may sign one player to an International Practice Player Contract). The Saints will open the regular season Monday, Sept. 11 when they play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 6:10 pm CT.

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