New Orleans Saints haven't ruled out quarterback Derek Carr against Tampa Bay

Carr has been sacked 11 times in less than 11 quarters this season, but said he believes he could play even if he's unable to practice during the week.

"I'm not saying that I don't need practice, everybody needs practice reps," said Carr, who completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions against the Packers. He was sacked three times.

"But sometimes situations are different, especially during the season," he said. "You want as many reps as you can get. There's still stuff I'm doing with the trainers, and there's still stuff I'm doing to see where we're at, what we can do and all that kind of stuff.

"But if I didn't throw a ball all week – who knows if that's going to be the case – but if it is, I'd still feel confident on Sunday. I'll never put the team in a bad place with the roster spot and all that kind of stuff, but if I'm out there that means I feel confident that I'll be good, I'm solid. That means I'm ready to play."

Prior to last year, when the Raiders decided to change quarterbacks for the final two games of the regular season, Carr only had been inactive twice (once each in 2016 and '17) in nine previous seasons.

"I've taken a lot of pride in not missing football games, no matter what," he said. "It's a tough pill to swallow but at the same time, looking ahead at how long the season is and all that, you have to be smart. And that's what (Allen) and I talked about.