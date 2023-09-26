Game Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers - 2023 NFL Week 4

After a two game road trip, the 2-1 New Orleans Saints return to the Caesars Superdome this Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints are tied with Tampa Bay and Atlanta for first place in the NFC South and are looking to rebound this week from a road bump of an 18-17 loss last Sunday at the Green Bay Packers. With starting quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ being forced to leave last Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, a week of practice and rehab will play a role in the evaluation of whether Carr or ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ receive the start against the Buccaneers. Whoever is behind center will have the opportunity to work with the prolific wideout trio of ﻿Michael Thomas﻿, ﻿Chris Olave﻿, and ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿, a group that combines consistency with the ability to make big plays. Running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ will also make his 2023 debut this Sunday against the Bucs.

After three seasons with Tom Brady, the Buccaneers turned to a new signal caller this offseason, signing free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield. Despite this and other personnel/coaching staff changes, they have started off fast at 2-1 also with wins over NFC North opponents Chicago and Minnesota. On the defensive side of the ball, they are still the stingy unit of recent years, Led by defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles, their linebacking corps of Devin White, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett have each been selected to at least one All-Pro team.

Meetings between the Saints and Buccaneers have been ultra-competitive battles in recent years. Both defenses have been the story in the last three meetings between the clubs, with the winning teams' average score being just 15 points and New Orleans shutting out Tampa Bay en route to a 9-0 victory back in 2021. Fans can expect a physical game on Sunday between elite defenses with special teams units playing a major role.