Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seven Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
S Jordan Howden Finger DNP
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder DNP
G Cesar Ruiz Concussion DNP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring DNP
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest DNP

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through. The practice report is an estimation.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Carlton Davis Toe LP
CB Jamel Dean Neck/Shoulder DNP
LB SirVocea Dennis Hamstring DNP
DL Calijah Kancey Calf DNP
CB Derrick Pitts Hamstring DNP
NT Vita Vea Pectoral DNP
LB Devin White Foot DNP

Advertising