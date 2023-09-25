New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered AC joint sprain, possibly "week-to-week"

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is week-to-week after suffering a sprained AC joint to his right (throwing) shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s 18-17 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
"Derek's got a sprained AC joint," Coach Dennis Allen said Monday during his media availability. "We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week. I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we're kind of saying week-to-week. He felt better today than he did (Sunday). We're not making any decisions today, we're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."
Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions, and was sacked three times before leaving the game with the Saints holding a 17-0 lead. On the play he was injured, Carr was sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary on third-and-9 from midfield, and was slammed to the turf.
He stayed on the turf for a few minutes before getting up and walking to the sideline, and into the medical evaluation tent, on his own power. After that, he walked to the locker room and later went to a local hospital in order to have the shoulder further evaluated.
"My understanding would be, this is more of a pain tolerance type of deal," Allen said. "There's been a lot of players that have played with an injury like this; certainly, when it's a quarterback, it's a little bit different. I'd say functionality – I don't think it's a further risk of injury – it's can you function and do your job, as well as kind of a pain tolerance type of deal."
Jameis Winston entered the game after Carr was injured and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards, and helped New Orleans position itself for a potential game-winning field goal, but Blake Grupe's 46-yard attempt with 1:10 left faded to the right.
In just over 10 quarters this season, Carr has completed 57 of 87 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. He has been sacked 11 times.