New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered AC joint sprain, possibly "week-to-week"

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ is week-to-week after suffering a sprained AC joint to his right (throwing) shoulder in the third quarter of Sunday’s 18-17 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

"Derek's got a sprained AC joint," Coach Dennis Allen said Monday during his media availability. "We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week. I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we're kind of saying week-to-week. He felt better today than he did (Sunday). We're not making any decisions today, we're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."

Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions, and was sacked three times before leaving the game with the Saints holding a 17-0 lead. On the play he was injured, Carr was sacked by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary on third-and-9 from midfield, and was slammed to the turf.