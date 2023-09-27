New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Luton (pronounced Loo-ten), 6-6, 224, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (189th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. As a rookie, he started all three games he appeared in for Jacksonville and completed 60-of-110 passes for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for a score. In 2021, he had stints on both the active roster and practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks for the first two months of the regular season before joining the Miami Dolphins practice squad for the final seven weeks. Luton spent two weeks of the 2022 campaign on the Saints active roster and most of the season on the practice squad. Luton competed in the 2023 preseason with Carolina, when he completed 8-of-19 passes for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception and was on their practice squad in Week Three. The Marysville, Wash. native completed his Oregon State career playing in 23 games for with 21 starts and ranked fifth in school record books with 42 touchdown passes and 5,227 passing yards. As senior in 2019, he completed 222-of-358 passes (62.0%) for 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He became only the third signal-caller in Beavers history to throw for more than 20 touchdowns and nine or fewer interceptions. Luton started his career at Idaho in 2015 and spent the 2016 season at Ventura Community College before transferring to Oregon State.