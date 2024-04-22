 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, April 22 | Gameday Playbook

Saints head into the 2024 NFL Draft with nine picks

Apr 22, 2024 at 01:30 PM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, April 22:

1. It's 2024 NFL Draft Week with pick coverage beginning on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. The Saints currently have nine selections in this year's draft. Visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX for all the latest on New Orleans' selections.

2. Our final Mock Draft Monday breaks down the prospects our NFL experts think the New Orleans Saints will select through Draft weekend.

3. On Friday, the Saints hold Pick 45 in the second round of the NFL Draft. Check out the history of Pick 45 which included the selections of two All-Pros, running back Derek Henry and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

4. The Saints Podcast recently looked about our division rivals and their NFL Draft needs. Check out the NFC South interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they preview potential selections and roster needs.

5. Our Saints Cheer Krewe kicks off Day 2 of the finalist training camp on Monday with 79 hopefuls advancing after preliminary auditions. Check out the photos from Day 1 Finalist Training Camp and stay tuned to see which finalists will join the team this season.

Photos: 2024 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Preliminaries

Multi-talented participants showed off their skills at Day 2 of the preliminary auditions to select the 2024 New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
