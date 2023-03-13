New Orleans Saints enter free agency with most pressing need already addressed

The New Orleans Saints didn't wait for the official opening of NFL free agency before securing one of the league's top prizes and, easily, their top market target.

Quarterback link-placeholder-0] [signed his four-year contract on Saturday, filling the franchise's most glaring offseason vacancy, solidifying what Coach Dennis Allen calls the most important position on the field. In nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr set franchise records for completions (3,201), attempts (4,958), completion percentage (64.6), passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217), with 99 interceptions. Last year, in 15 games he completed 305 of 502 passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions.

But having caught the biggest fish doesn't mean there aren't still catches that need to be made for New Orleans, which traditionally has been able to address a significant majority of its roster concerns during free agency, allowing for the team to pick its highest graded player – rather than stretch to fill a need – at each of its respective spots during the NFL Draft.