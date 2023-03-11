New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Juwan Johnson on two-year contract extension

Johnson, 6 feet 4, 231 pounds, has played in 37 games with 18 starts since joining New Orleans in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. Over the past three seasons for New Orleans, Johnson has recorded 59 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns, converting from wide receiver to tight end in 2021. The Glassboro, N.J., native enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, when he played in 16 games with 12 starts and finished with 42 receptions for 508 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns grabs, tied for third among league tight ends.