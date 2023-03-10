New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back J.T. Gray on three-year contract extension

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with DB J.T. Gray on a three-year contract extension. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Gray, 6-0, 202, has played in 67 regular season games and three postseason contests since joining New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. Over the past five seasons for New Orleans, Gray has become a linchpin on the team's special teams units, with the two-time team captain making 56 special teams stops, three coverage fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. He has also added seven defensive stops, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense. Since his first full season in 2019, Gray's 54 special teams stops rank first in the NFC and second in the NFL and his 54 solo stops lead the conference and are tied for the NFL lead.
Gray has twice been selected as an Associated Press All-Pro for his special teams excellence (first-team in 2021) and was voted as a Pro Bowl starter for his efforts as well in the 2021 campaign, where he led the league with 19 stops (NFL-best 16 solo).
In 2022, Gray appeared in 14 games and led the team in coverage stops for the fourth consecutive season, recording 12 tackles to go with five defensive stops (two solo) and 2.5 sacks.
The Clarksdale, Miss. native spent four years at Mississippi State, where he appeared in 45 games with 17 starts and collected 210 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight passes defensed and an interception for the Bulldogs. Gray led the Bulldogs with eight passes defensed and ranked third with 65 tackles as a senior in 2017, while majoring in industrial technology.