New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back J.T. Gray on three-year contract extension

Gray, 6-0, 202, has played in 67 regular season games and three postseason contests since joining New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. Over the past five seasons for New Orleans, Gray has become a linchpin on the team's special teams units, with the two-time team captain making 56 special teams stops, three coverage fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. He has also added seven defensive stops, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense. Since his first full season in 2019, Gray's 54 special teams stops rank first in the NFC and second in the NFL and his 54 solo stops lead the conference and are tied for the NFL lead.