Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 13, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 13, 2023 at 09:17 AM
New Orleans Saints
Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

ESPN Draft Expert Todd McShay's 2023 Mock Draft

Todd McShay has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Bryan-Bresee
Bryan Bresee - Clemson
DEFENSIVE TACKLE

"...At 6-6 and 298 pounds, he displays great upper-body strength and quick hands. I like the fit as a run-plugger in the middle of the Saints' defense, replacing free agent David Onyemata. The Saints' run D gave up 4.5 yards per carry last season, which ranked 20th."

View Todd McShay's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (ESPN+ Subscription Needed)
Updated 3/11/23

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Mazi-Smith
Mazi Smith - Michigan
DEFENSIVE TACKLE

"Smith only performed the bench press in Indianapolis, tossing up the bar 34 times -- the highest total for any defender at this year's combine...He'll blow the doors off of testing at his pro day. For a team in need of DT help, this is a slam-dunk pick."

View Lance Zierlein's full NFL 2023 Mock Draft
Updated 3/7/23

CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Josh Edwards's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Josh Edwards has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Calijah-Kancey
Calijah Kancey - Pittsburgh
DEFENSIVE LINE

"...New Orleans adds a bit of pass rush ability up the middle."

View Josh Edwards's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Updated 3/12/23

More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Network Media Draft Analyst Cam Mellor's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver, Tennessee

"With speed to burn, Jalin Hyatt can expect a lot of open concepts in the Saints' passing attack with their variety of weapons. Hyatt was at his best when he was able to streak down the field from the outside. Derek Carr has plenty of arm strength to test the deep waters with his new top deep threat."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/12/23)

USA Today Media Draft Analyst Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz's 2023 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Calijah Kancey, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh

"...At 6-1 and 281 pounds, Kancey might not live up to the unfair Aaron Donald comparisons, but he has the tools to be a persistent disruptor on the interior."

link-placeholder-0][Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/11/23)

CBS Sports Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

"Bresee battled injuries in 2021 and suffered off-field tragedy last season. And while his tape was uneven in '22, he's a special talent whose best football is ahead of him."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/12/23)

