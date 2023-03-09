New Orleans Saints awarded compensatory pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints were awarded a seventh round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the league announced Thursday. It is pick No. 257.
The Saints were one of 16 teams to receive an additional pick; 37 extra selections were awarded. Picks are awarded when clubs suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents during the prior free agency signing period.
Here are the Saints' 2023 NFL Draft positions:
Round 1, pick 29
Round 2, pick 40
Round 3, pick 71
Round 4, pick 115
Round 5, pick 146
Round 7, pick 227
Round 7, pick 257