New Orleans Saints awarded compensatory pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft

It's pick No. 257

Mar 09, 2023 at 05:33 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints were awarded a seventh round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the league announced Thursday. It is pick No. 257.

The Saints were one of 16 teams to receive an additional pick; 37 extra selections were awarded. Picks are awarded when clubs suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents during the prior free agency signing period.

Here are the Saints' 2023 NFL Draft positions:

Round 1, pick 29
Round 2, pick 40
Round 3, pick 71
Round 4, pick 115
Round 5, pick 146
Round 7, pick 227
Round 7, pick 257

