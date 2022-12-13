Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 15 vs. Falcons

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

As fans return to the Caesars Superdome, we have worked closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.

MOBILE TICKETING & PARKING:

The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.

Reminder: Due to the ongoing renovation, Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.

Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.

CLEAR BAG POLICY REMINDER:

The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

GAMEDAY PARKING & TRAFFIC:

Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2022 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION

Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? GoAuto has joined the Saints to make your gameday commute a breeze. Simple download the SAINTS APP presented by Verizon and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone.

CHEVRON BIKE ZONE: