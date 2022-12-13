Saints vs. Falcons Week 15 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. FALCONS 2022 WEEK 15
After a 17-16 loss on Monday Night Football at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, followed by a Week 14 bye, the New Orleans Saints embark on a four-game stretch to close their season. Their first contest after the bye will mark a continuation of division play in the rugged NFC South when New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons 5-8) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have lost their last two games and a victory is essential to remain in the hunt in an open NFC South divisional race.
New Orleans will be looking for their second series sweep of the Falcons in the past three years, who they previously beat in the season opener on Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 27-26. In that season-opening win, New Orleans overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit with two touchdown drives, followed by Lutz booting the game-winning 51-yard field goal.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints-Falcons regular season series is tied 53-53, with New Orleans holding a 23-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 35 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
In the 106 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 2,260 points scored by New Orleans, 2,352 allowed.
- A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
- A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
- 45 games decided by double-digits.
- 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
- 53 games decided by seven points or less.
- 4 games decided by one point.
- A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
- A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
- Four shutouts - Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
- Eight overtime games— four wins by each club.
- Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and eight Thursday night games, including Thanksgiving night in 2018 and 2019.
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 27, Falcons 26; September 11, 2022 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – After struggling for the first three quarters of their season-opener against their most hated rival, the New Orleans Saints offense came to life as the Saints rallied to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kicker Wil Lutz provided the winning points with a 51-yard field goal to give Coach Dennis Allen a win in his first game as coach of the Saints.
New Orleans trailed 26-10 as the fourth quarter started when quarterback Jameis Winston started clicking, leading the Saints on a four-play scoring drive that ended with a bullet 3-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Michael Thomas in the left corner of the end zone.
After a stop by the defense the Saints offense went to work again, getting the ball at their 13-yard line. Winson, seeing his first action since Halloween 2021, hit rookie Chris Olave for a 20-yard reception, then hit receiver Jarvis Landry for seven yards, then threw a beautiful 21-yard completion to Thomas on third-and-three. After another completion to Landry, Winston connected with Thomas for another touchdown, this one from nine yards out. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Saints down 26-24. But the Saints defense held, forcing a punt with the Saints taking over at their 20-yard line.
Winston hit receiver Landry with a 40-yard completion and then hit tight end Juwan Johnson with a 16-yard completion to set up Lutz's heroics. The Falcons tried a 63-yarder as time expired by the Saints blocked the attempt by Younghoe Koo. FULL GAME RECAP >>
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2022 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Falcons
|Record
|4-9
|5-8
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.4 (21)
|22.1 (16)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.8 (17)
|24.0 (22t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|343.5 (16)
|314.6 (28)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|109 (22)
|158.9 (4)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|234.1 (11)
|155.7 (31)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|328.2 (11)
|380.6 (30)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|125.0 (19)
|129.5 (25)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|203.2 (10)
|251.1 (27)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.7 (16)
|25.0 (4)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|10.7 (10)
|17.4 (1)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-12 (31)
|-2 (18t)
|Penalties
|86
|53
|Penalty Yards
|745
|428
|Opp. Penalties
|75
|82
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|654
|672
SAINTS vs. FALCONS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
38 points, Saints won 38-0 on 11/01/87 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Falcons' Largest Margin of Victory:
55 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 09/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Current Series Streak:
Saints have won two straight, 1/9/22-.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Six games, 12/14/86-11/19/89.
Falcons' Longest Win Streak:
Ten games, 9/17/95-12/05/99.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
45 points (twice), most recent, Saints won 45-16 on 12/26/11 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Falcons in a Game:
62 points, Falcons won 62-7 on 9/16/73 at Tulane Stadium.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
80 points, Saints won 43-37 on 9/23/18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
0 points (twice), most recent, Falcons won 27-0 on 09/06/81 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Fewest Points by Falcons in a Game:
Zero points (twice), last, Saints won 30-0, 10/10/76 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
16 points, Saints won 13-3 on 10/20/74 at Atlanta Stadium.
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
SAINTS vs. FALCONS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara is an Atlanta native who prepped at Norcross (Ga.) HS, where he rushed for 2,264 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry and added 22 receptions for 286 yards and five scores as a senior in 2012, earning Georgia Mr. Football honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota were the first and second overall picks respectively in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is a Lake Charles native and four-year letterman at Tulane who worked in the New Orleans front office from 2003-20, most recently serving as Vice President/assistant general manager/pro personnel during his final season in New Orleans.
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen's father, Grady, played for Atlanta from 1968-72. Allen served on the Falcons defensive coaching staff from 2002-05 before coming to New Orleans in 2006.
Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway prepped at Warner Robins (Ga.) HS, where he was an Atanta Journal-Constitution All-State Class AAAA first-team as a defensive back in 2015.
Saints CB Paulson Adebo and Falcons OL Drew Dalman were college teammates at Stanford.
Saints linebacker Pete Werner and Falcons center Liam McCullough were college teammates at Ohio State.
New Orleans guard/center Josh Andrews played for Atlanta in 2021.
Saints Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Atlanta Linebackers Coach Frank Bush served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2017-18. Winston and Falcons P Bradley Pinion were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2019.
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford went to training camp with the Saints in 2006. New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen and Ledford served on the same North Carolina State staff in 2016.
Saints kicker Wil Lutz prepped at Northgate (Newnan, Ga.) HS and played at Georgia State.
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin prepped at the Westminster (Atlanta) School.
New Orleans cornerback Bradley Roby prepped at Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) HS. Roby and Falcons defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson were teammates in Houston in 2021, while Johnson spent a week on the Saints practice squad in 2021 and went to training camp with the team in 2022.
Atlanta safety Erik Harris played for New Orleans in 2016.
New Orleans wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith and Falcons safety Richie Grant were college teammates at UCF in 2017.
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton and Falcons guard Germain Ifedi were teammates in Chicago in 2021.
Falcons Senior Personnel Executive Ryan Pace worked in the New Orleans front office from 2001-14, including serving as director of player personnel from 2013-14.
Falcons BLESTO Scout Ben Martinez is a westbank native who came to Atlanta after working in the Saints equipment and video departments.
Atlanta DT Jalen Dalton had stints on the Saints practice squad and roster from 2019-21.
New Orleans OL Lewis Kidd and Falcons LB Troy Andersen were teammates at Montana State.
Atlanta Assistant Director of College Scouting Dwaune Jones served on the Saints player personnel staff from 2005-16.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary were teammates at the University of Washington.
Saints safety Justin Evans was tutored by Falcons Secondary Coach Jon Hoke in Tampa Bay from 2017-18.
Saints Senior Scouting Consultant Scott Campbell's father, the late Marion Campbell, was a former head coach of the Falcons.