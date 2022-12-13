Ways to Watch: Saints vs Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 15

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. FALCONS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.