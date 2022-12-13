Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 15

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on December 18, 2022

Dec 13, 2022 at 04:28 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
jarvis-saints-falcons-2022-week-1

SAINTS VS. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints embark on a four-game stretch to close their season. Their first contest after the bye will mark a continuation of division play in the rugged NFC South when New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons 5-8) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have lost their last two games and a victory is essential to remain in the hunt in an open NFC South divisional race.

The Saints-Falcons regular season series is tied 53-53, with New Orleans holding a 23-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 35 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

WATCH SAINTS VS. FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christian Ringoin action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christian Ringoin action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street and Christian Ringo in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street and Christian Ringo in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat and tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat and tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 270

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 270

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner and Chase Hansen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Werner and Chase Hansen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
32 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
33 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
34 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
35 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
36 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
37 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
38 / 270

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
39 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
40 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
41 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
42 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
43 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
44 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
45 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
46 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
47 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
48 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
49 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
50 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
51 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
52 / 270

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
53 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
54 / 270

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints qin action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
55 / 270

New Orleans Saints qin action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
56 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
57 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
58 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
59 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Kentavius Street and Payton Turner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
60 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Kentavius Street and Payton Turner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
61 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
62 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
63 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
64 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
65 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
66 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
67 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
68 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
69 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
70 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
71 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
72 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
73 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
74 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
75 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
76 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
77 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
78 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
79 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
80 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz celebrates with the team during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
81 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
82 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
83 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
84 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
85 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
86 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
87 / 270

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
88 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
89 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
90 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
91 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
92 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
93 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
94 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
95 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
96 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
97 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
98 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
99 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
100 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
101 / 270

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates a fumble recovery with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
102 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates a fumble recovery with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
103 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
104 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
105 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
106 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
107 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
108 / 270

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
109 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
110 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
111 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz and punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
112 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
113 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
114 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
115 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans tackle a receiver during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
116 / 270

New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans tackle a receiver during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
117 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
118 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
119 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
120 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
121 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
122 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
123 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
124 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
125 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
126 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
127 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
128 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
129 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
130 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
131 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
132 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
133 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Carl Granderson and Payton Turner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
134 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Carl Granderson and Payton Turner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
135 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
136 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
137 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a touchdown during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
138 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a touchdown during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
139 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
140 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
141 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
142 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
143 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
144 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
145 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
146 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
147 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
148 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
149 / 270

New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
150 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
151 / 270

New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
152 / 270

New Orleans Saints defense blocks a field goal during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
153 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
154 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
155 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
156 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
157 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
158 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
159 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
160 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
161 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
162 / 270

New Orleans Saints David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
163 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
164 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
165 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
166 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
167 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
168 / 270

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
169 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
170 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
171 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
172 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
173 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
174 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
175 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
176 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
177 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
178 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
179 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
180 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
181 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport, and Payton Turner attempt to block a kick during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
182 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport, and Payton Turner attempt to block a kick during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
183 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
184 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
185 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
186 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
187 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
188 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
189 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
190 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
191 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Maye, and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
192 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Maye, and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu recovers a fumble their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
193 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu recovers a fumble their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
194 / 270

New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
195 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
196 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
197 / 270

New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
198 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
199 / 270

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
200 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
201 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
202 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
203 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
204 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
205 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
206 / 270

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
207 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
208 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
209 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
210 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
211 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
212 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
213 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
214 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
215 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
216 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
217 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
218 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
219 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill lines up before a play during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
220 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill lines up before a play during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
221 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen and defensive back Alontae Taylor in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
222 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen and defensive back Alontae Taylor in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
223 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
224 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
225 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
226 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
227 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
228 / 270

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
229 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
230 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
231 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
232 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
233 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
234 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
235 / 270

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
236 / 270

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
237 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams and linebacker Kaden Elliss in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
238 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams and linebacker Kaden Elliss in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
239 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
240 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
241 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
242 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
243 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
244 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
245 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
246 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
247 / 270

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
248 / 270

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman James Hurst in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
249 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
250 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
251 / 270

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
252 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
253 / 270

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
254 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
255 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
256 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christian Ringo in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
257 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Christian Ringo in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
258 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
259 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
260 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
261 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
262 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
263 / 270

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
264 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
265 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
266 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
267 / 270

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
268 / 270

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
269 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
270 / 270

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. FALCONS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2022 NFL Week 15. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 15 vs. Falcons

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons

news

Saints vs. Falcons Week 15 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

New Orleans will be looking for their second series sweep of the Falcons in the past three years, who they previously beat in the season opener

news

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, New Orleans Saints 16, | 2022 NFL Week 13

Saints fall to 4-9 after surrendering game-winning touchdown with three seconds to play

news

Quotes from New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 13

Allen: 'Disappointed we lost a game that we had a chance to win'

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints, Tampa Buccaneers game | 2022 NFL Week 13

New Orleans forced two turnovers after forcing only seven coming into the game

news

New Orleans Saints lose fourth-quarter lead, fall to Buccaneers 17-16

New Orleans forced two turnovers in the loss

news

Replay of Live Updates Buccaneers vs. Saints - December 5, 2022 - NFL Week 13

Tamp Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media on Monday Night Football for their Week 13 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL announces Week 15 date and time for New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Game will be on December 18 at noon at the Caesars Superdome

news

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

New Orleans to wear black helmets and color rush uniforms for Week 13 against Buccaneers

news

Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 13 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, 2022

Advertising