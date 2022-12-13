Ways to Watch: Saints vs Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 15

SAINTS VS. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints embark on a four-game stretch to close their season. Their first contest after the bye will mark a continuation of division play in the rugged NFC South when New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons 5-8) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have lost their last two games and a victory is essential to remain in the hunt in an open NFC South divisional race.
The Saints-Falcons regular season series is tied 53-53, with New Orleans holding a 23-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 35 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
WATCH SAINTS VS. FALCONS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. FALCONS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2022 NFL Week 15. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
