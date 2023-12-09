New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Heflin, 6-3, 3-4, was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa and has played in five games for the Packers (2021) and New York Giants (2022), making one assisted tackle. In the spring of 2023, the Prophetstown, Ill. native was an All-XFL selection for the Houston Roughnecks, when he recorded 25 tackles, three stops for loss and one sack, followed by signing with the Saints. Heflin played his graduate season in 2020 at Iowa, where he started all eight games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 21 tackles, 3.5 stops for loss and one sack. He started his college career at Northern Illinois (2017-19), where in 2019, he started all 11 games and earned first-team All-Mid American Conference (Pro Football Focus) and second-team All-MACC from league coaches, posting 31 tackles (14 solo), leading the team with a career-high 8.5 stops for loss and three sacks, also adding three forced fumbles, ranked second in the conference.