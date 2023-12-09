New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed fullback Adam Prentice to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated wide receiver Marquez Callaway and defensive lineman Jack Heflin to the active roster (standard elevations) from the practice squad for Sunday's contest vs. Carolina and placed OL Nick Saldiveri on Injured Reserve it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Prentice, 6-0, 245 pounds, was originally signed by Denver as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off of waivers at the start of the regular season. In the past three seasons, Prentice has played in 26 games with six starts and has carried eight times for 19 yards, caught six passes for 25 yards and made five special teams tackles. In six games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native has played in eight games with one start, carrying once for five yards and making one assisted tackles on special teams.
Callaway, 6-2, 204, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Tennessee and in 43 regular season games with 17 starts for New Orleans (2020-22), has recorded career totals of 83 receptions for 1,069 yards with seven touchdowns, returned 14 punts for 149 yards (10.6 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards.
Callaway earned a roster spot as a rookie and caught 21 passes for 213 yards, returned 11 punts for 122 yards (11.1 avg.) and returned four kickoffs for 94 yards in 11 games with three starts. In 2021, he led New Orleans in receiving yards and touchdown grabs, when he posted 46 receptions for 698 yards (15.2 avg.) with six touchdowns. In 2023, after going to training camp with the Denver Broncos, the Warner Robins, Ga. native spent the first six weeks of the season on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad before signing with the Saints practice squad on November 21 and appearing in last Sunday's contest against Detroit.
Heflin, 6-3, 3-4, was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa and has played in five games for the Packers (2021) and New York Giants (2022), making one assisted tackle. In the spring of 2023, the Prophetstown, Ill. native was an All-XFL selection for the Houston Roughnecks, when he recorded 25 tackles, three stops for loss and one sack, followed by signing with the Saints. Heflin played his graduate season in 2020 at Iowa, where he started all eight games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 21 tackles, 3.5 stops for loss and one sack. He started his college career at Northern Illinois (2017-19), where in 2019, he started all 11 games and earned first-team All-Mid American Conference (Pro Football Focus) and second-team All-MACC from league coaches, posting 31 tackles (14 solo), leading the team with a career-high 8.5 stops for loss and three sacks, also adding three forced fumbles, ranked second in the conference.
The team has also removed the game status designation for QB Derek Carr