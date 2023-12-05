Game Preview: Saints vs. Panthers - 2023 NFL Week 14

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/10 · 12:00 PM CST
Panthers
Carolina Panthers
AT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2023 NFC South slate when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on FOX.
The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their division mark at 2-2, while sweeping the Panthers for the season. Currently at 5-7, New Orleans is tied for second place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one game behind the Atlanta Falcons, with New Orleans having the benefit of playing at Tampa Bay in Week 17 and vs. Atlanta in Week 18. The Falcons and Buccaneers face off this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
New Orleans and Carolina split the 2021 and 2022 season series, with their last meeting taking place at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 18, a hard-nosed 20-17 Saints
victory on Monday Night Football.
Carolina ranks seventh in the National Football League in defense, 23rd against the run, and fourth against the pass. The Panthers are 30th overall in offense (26th rushing and 30th passing). New Orleans is ranked 11th in the league in total offense (tenth in passing with an average of 243.3 yards per game, 19th in rushing) and 15th in defense (24th vs. the run, ranked seventh against the pass, surrendering only 197.0 net yards per game).
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY
The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with the Saints leading the regular season series 29-28, with New
Orleans picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The clubs are deadlocked 14-14 in home games and the Saints have a 15-14 edge in road contests. Of the 57 regular season games in the series, 29 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 15. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 57 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,241 points scored by New Orleans, 1,213 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20.New Orleans will be looking for their first series sweep since 2020.
- 27 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 29 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in the 2020 regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17; Sept. 18, 2023 - Week 2 @ Bank of America Stadium - It took another strong performance by the defense and one of the best catches in the 56-year history of the franchise, but the New Orleans Saints improved to 2-0 with a 20-17 victory Monday over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
The Saints entered the game with just two active running backs - Jamaal Williams and Tony Jones Jr. - but lost Williams to a hamstring injury in the first half. Jones finished with 34 yards on 12 carries while Taysom Hill added 75 yards on nine carries.
Derek Carr was 21 of 36 for 228 yards. Receiver Michael Thomas moved past Eric Martin into second place for receptions in team history with seven catches for 55 yards.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Lions
|Record
|5-7
|1-11
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (19)
|15.9 (29)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.3 (16t)
|26.1 (31)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|348.3 (11)
|267.3 (30)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|105.1 (19)
|96.0 (26)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|243.3 (10)
|171.3 (30)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|322.5 (15)
|306.0 (7)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|125.5 (24)
|125.2 (23)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|197.0 (7)
|180.8 (4)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|197.0 (7)
|29.8 (2)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|12.6 (4)
|9.0 (14)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+4 (10t)
|-7 (27t)
|Penalties
|76
|81
|Penalty Yards
|692
|652
|Opp. Penalties
|77
|72
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|578
|527
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers on September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak:
One-game winning streak for New Orleans, 9/18/23-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak:
Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game:
45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game:
Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points,Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
INDIVIDUAL
Most Rushing Yards (Saints):
RB Ricky Williams, 147 yards on 31 carries (4.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/14/01 at Ericsson Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (Panthers):
RB DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two TDs on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints):
QB Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4%) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Panthers):
QB Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 %) with three TDs (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints):
(Tie) RB Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium (Most Recent). WR Joe Horn, 13 receptions for 150 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown, 12/2/01 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receptions (Panthers):
(Tie) TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one TD on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Most Recent). WR Steve Smith, 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 avg.) and one TD on 10/1/06 at Bank of America Stadium. WR Muhsin Muhammad, 10 receptions for 179 yards (17.9 avg.) and one TD on 12/5/04 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receiving Yards (Saints):
WR Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Panthers):
WR Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one TD on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Sacks (Saints):
DE Cameron Jordan, 3.5 sacks on 1/2/22 at Caesars Superdome.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans defensive end Isaiah Foskey and Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble were college teammates at Notre Dame.
New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor and Panthers guard Cade Mays were college teammates at Tennessee.
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.
Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton played for the Saints in 2022.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina running back Miles Sanders were college teammates at Penn State.
Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.
New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice and Horn were college teammates at South Carolina in 2020.
New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham prepped at Charis (Goldsboro, N.C.) Preparatory School. Graham and Andy Dalton were teammates in Chicago in 2021.
Carolina Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers served as secondary coach for the Saints from 1986-91. Saints Defensive Line Coach Todd Grantham served on Capers' staff when he was head coach of the Houston Texans from 2002-04.
New Orleans defensive tackle Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.
Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
Carolina Special Teams Assistant Devin Fitzsimmons is a Folsom native, who along with Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson also served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff with Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson from 2021-22. Robertson and Jefferson also served on the same Detroit Lions staff in 2012.
New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi worked on the same Miami Dolphins staff with Jefferson from 2016-18.
Panthers Interim Head Coach Chris Tabor and Saints Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone served on the same Chicago Bears staff from 2020-21.
Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.
Carolina safety Vonn Bell was a second round draft pick of the Saints in 2016 and played for the Black and Gold from 2016-19.
New Orleans Defensive Assistant Adam Gristick and Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill were college teammates at Eastern Illinois. Saints DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Grugier-Hill were teammates with the Houston Texans.
Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark and DB C.J. Henderson played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he served as Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.
Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) High School and played at Louisiana State University from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers' second tight end, catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau played with Chark, Marshall and Sullivan with the Tigers.
Carolina defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played for the Saints from 2019-22.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.
Carolina linebacker Deion Jones was a standout at Jesuit (New Orleans, La.) HS and at Louisiana State University, where he was a teammate of Foster at both locations.
New Orleans wide receiver Keith Kirkwood played for the Panthers from 2020-21. Kirkwood and Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. were college teammates at Temple.
New Orleans Area Scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.
Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods prepped at West Monroe (La.) HS and played at Louisiana Tech.
Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer played baseball at LSU from 1994-95.