New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"Going back to when we played them, he was a lot more mobile in the pocket than we thought. So you still see him keeping plays alive, you see them doing more things getting him on the perimeter with bootlegs, some play action where they can protect him a little bit better. Or they'll spread out the formation, where he can identify things and get rid of the ball faster."

"I feel like offensively, they're kind of putting him in positions where they feel like he can have success and protect him a little bit better."

As Woods mentioned, the Panthers leaned more on the running game against the Buccaneers, totaling 133 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. Chuba Hubbard ran for 104 yards and both touchdowns on 25 carries.

Run defense has been a sore spot this season for the Saints, particularly the last two games, where they allowed 228 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries against Atlanta, and 142 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against Detroit.

"I think they do a lot of things well that we don't necessarily do well," Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "I think they run the ball well."