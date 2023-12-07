New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu fulfilling promise to himself as team's Man of the Year and Walter Payton Award nominee

"For me, I remember back to my rookie season (in Arizona), and getting dismissed from school and having the opportunity to get drafted. I remember going in the locker room and it was guys like (receiver) Larry Fitzgerald, (defensive tackle) Calais Campbell, (cornerback) Patrick Peterson, and just trying to be a sponge and soak up as much as I can from those guys.

"So a lot of it is, you have to do the work on your own but I had a lot of good teammates that inspired me to do a lot of great things in the community. I realized I could be a good football player and still do great things in the community."

The continued service, and recognition for it, was preceded by a few hiccups. Mathieu, a Heisman Trophy finalist and Chuck Bednarik Award winner in 2011 at LSU, was dismissed from the program in 2012 and later arrested with three others for possession of marijuana.

"To be honest, I really feel like I always was a good kid," he said. "I think sometimes, you need some guidance. I think for me the turning point was, obviously, getting dismissed from school, but then getting arrested later that year.

"And then from there, I remember calling Patrick Peterson, who has always been instrumental in my life. He suggested to me that I go live with his dad for a few months in Florida. I was kind of unsure whether or not I was going to declare for the draft, I didn't really know what I was going to do.

"But I think having that time to myself to kind of reflect, and then get away, too, from a lot of things that I felt like were distracting me, that was a pivotal moment for me. To be honest, I don't think I've looked back ever since."