Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed holds top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC return specialist

Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo in Top 4 of their position groups

Dec 06, 2023 at 03:20 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Shaheed-Return-Specialist-NFC-leader
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed holds the top spot among NFC return specialists in the first returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Paulson Adebo also ranked in the top 4 of their respective position groups.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. Voting is also now open on X (formerly Twitter).

Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Monday, Dec. 25, and help send them to Orlando for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Demario Davis was voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl, making it the 15th consecutive season that the Saints have had at least one Pro Bowl selection.

Related Links

Promo-Pro-Bowl-Vote-2024

VOTE FOR YOUR SAINTS!

Voting has begun to recognize your New Orleans Saints and add them to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster! Vote daily!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

Tyrann Mathieu named 2023 Saints Man of the Year

Saints safety will be the club's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in concussion protocol, rib injury under evaluation

Jameis Winston would start if Carr is unable to play
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exits Sunday's game against Detroit with several injuries

Concussion, arm and back injuries sideline Carr against Lions; he has been forced to leave three games with injuries
news

Familiar issues plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Detroit

Furious rally undermined by slow starts on offense, defense
news

New Orleans Saints set to face frenemy Sunday in Detroit Coach Dan Campbell

'Just a tough, physical mind-set. That's really what he was as a player, and I think that's what he is as a coach'
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. ready to fill any necessary role for New Orleans Saints

'You've got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready, man'
news

New Orleans Saints offense on red alert in red zone

Saints' 42.5 percent conversion rate in red zone is fourth-worst in NFL
news

Coach Dennis Allen attuned to urgency that New Orleans Saints face

'We understand the sense of urgency and I can certainly appreciate the fans' urgency. And I can assure you that the people inside the building feel the same sense of urgency'
Advertising