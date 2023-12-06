New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed holds top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC return specialist

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed holds the top spot among NFC return specialists in the first returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Paulson Adebo also ranked in the top 4 of their respective position groups.
Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. Voting is also now open on X (formerly Twitter).
Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Monday, Dec. 25, and help send them to Orlando for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games.
Demario Davis was voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl, making it the 15th consecutive season that the Saints have had at least one Pro Bowl selection.
VOTE FOR YOUR SAINTS!
Voting has begun to recognize your New Orleans Saints and add them to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster! Vote daily!