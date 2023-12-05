Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers for December 10, 2023

Dec 05, 2023 at 03:23 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Saints-Panthers-WK2-2023-091823-167
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive tackle ﻿<forge-entity title="Khalen Saunders" slug="khalen-saunders" code="player">Khalen Saunders</forge-entity>﻿ (99).

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2023 NFC South slate when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their division mark at 2-2, while sweeping the Panthers for the season. Currently at 5-7, New Orleans is tied for second place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one game behind the Atlanta Falcons, with New Orleans having the benefit of playing Tampa Bay (at Tampa Bay, Dec. 31) and vs. Atlanta Week 18. The Falcons and Buccaneers face off this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with the Saints leading the regular season series 29-28, with New Orleans picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The clubs are deadlocked 14-14 in home games and the Saints have a 15-14 edge in road contests. Of the 57 regular season games in the series, 29 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 15. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.

WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PANTHERS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2023 NFL Week 14, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Panthers - 2023 NFL Week 14

The Carolina Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Postgame quotes from Dennis Allen and players following the New Orleans Saints Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions.
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions.
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints record for rushing touchdowns with 53

Kamara moves past former teammate Mark Ingram
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions for December 3, 2023
news

New Orleans Police Department partners with Saints to intensify recruiting efforts on gameday

Saints will begin to spotlight an NOPD officer pre-game to honor them for their service
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Lions - 2023 NFL Week 13

The Detroit Lions visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at noon CT.
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints 2023 Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Receiver Chris Olave produced huge first half for New Orleans Saints against Atlanta

Safety Tyrann Mathieu had two interceptions to lead defense
news

New Orleans Saints inflict cascade of self-damage in loss to Atlanta

Saints were 0 for 5 in red zone, allowed 228 rushing yards
news

Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 14, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Pick-six the difference in the first half
Advertising