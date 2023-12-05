Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2023 NFC South slate when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their division mark at 2-2, while sweeping the Panthers for the season. Currently at 5-7, New Orleans is tied for second place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one game behind the Atlanta Falcons, with New Orleans having the benefit of playing Tampa Bay (at Tampa Bay, Dec. 31) and vs. Atlanta Week 18. The Falcons and Buccaneers face off this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with the Saints leading the regular season series 29-28, with New Orleans picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The clubs are deadlocked 14-14 in home games and the Saints have a 15-14 edge in road contests. Of the 57 regular season games in the series, 29 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 15. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.

WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)