Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW
The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2023 NFC South slate when they host the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be regionally televised on FOX.
The Saints will be looking to improve their record to 6-7 and even up their division mark at 2-2, while sweeping the Panthers for the season. Currently at 5-7, New Orleans is tied for second place in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one game behind the Atlanta Falcons, with New Orleans having the benefit of playing Tampa Bay (at Tampa Bay, Dec. 31) and vs. Atlanta Week 18. The Falcons and Buccaneers face off this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with the Saints leading the regular season series 29-28, with New Orleans picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The clubs are deadlocked 14-14 in home games and the Saints have a 15-14 edge in road contests. Of the 57 regular season games in the series, 29 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 15. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
WATCH SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PANTHERS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. PANTHERS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Panthers for 2023 NFL Week 14, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints