Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

A collection of the best Saints fan photos on the road and in the Caesars Superdome

Jan 12, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Faces-Saints-Fans-103121-0040
Ted Jackson/New Orleans Saints
Get a glimpse into the energy and excitement our Saints fans bring to gameday each week! Our fans were rocking in the Caesars Superdome as the Saints pulled off a 36-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween afternoon during Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

It's been a wild ride, Saints fans, and through all the ups and downs of the 2021 season, you have been with us every step of the way! Here's a look back at some of the best fan photos from games near and far this season, proving once again that our Black & Gold nation has the best fans in the NFL!

Photos: Saints fans travel to Jacksonville | 2021 NFL Week 1

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

More Saints vs. Packers Week 1 Photos:

Photos: Pregame and Fans | Saints at Panthers Week 2 2021

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 35

New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

More Saints vs. Panthers Week 2 Photos:

Photos: Pregame and Fans | Saints at Patriots Week 3 2021

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
1 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
2 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
3 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
4 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
5 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
6 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
7 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
8 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
9 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
10 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
11 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
12 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
13 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
14 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
15 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
16 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
17 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
18 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
19 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
20 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
21 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
22 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
23 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
24 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
25 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
26 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
27 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
28 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
29 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
30 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
31 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
32 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
33 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
34 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
35 / 35

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

More Saints vs. Patriots Week 3 Photos:

Photos: Fans and Entertainment | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
1 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
2 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
3 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
4 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
5 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
6 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
7 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
8 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
9 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
10 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
11 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
12 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
13 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
14 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
15 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
16 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
17 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
18 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
19 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
20 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
21 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
22 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
23 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
24 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
25 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
26 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
27 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
28 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
29 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
30 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
31 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
32 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
33 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
34 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
35 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
36 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
37 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
38 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
39 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
40 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
41 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
42 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
43 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
44 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
45 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
46 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
47 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
48 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
49 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
50 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
51 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
52 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
53 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
54 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
55 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
56 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
57 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
58 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
59 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
60 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
61 / 61

The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants

More Saints vs. Giants Week 4 Photos:

Photos: Fans | Saints at Washington Week 5 2021

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
1 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
2 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
3 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
4 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
5 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
6 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
7 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
8 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
9 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
10 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
11 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
12 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
13 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
14 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
15 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
16 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
17 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
18 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
19 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
20 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
21 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
22 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
23 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
24 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
25 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
26 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
27 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
28 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
29 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
30 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
31 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
32 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
33 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
34 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
35 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
36 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
37 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
38 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
39 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
40 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
41 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
42 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
43 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
44 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
45 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
46 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
47 / 47

Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

More Saints vs. Washington Week 5 Photos:

Photos: Fans and Sideline Guests | Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 8 2021

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
1 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
2 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
3 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
4 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
5 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
6 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
7 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
8 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
9 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
10 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
11 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
12 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
13 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
14 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
15 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
16 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
17 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
18 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
19 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
20 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
21 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
22 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
23 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
24 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
25 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
26 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
27 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
28 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
29 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
30 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
31 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
32 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
33 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
34 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
35 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
36 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
37 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
38 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
39 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
40 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
41 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
42 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
43 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
44 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
45 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
46 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
47 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
48 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
49 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
50 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
51 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
52 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
53 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
54 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
55 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
56 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
57 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
58 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
59 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
60 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
61 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
62 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
63 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
64 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
65 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
66 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
67 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
68 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
69 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
70 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
71 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
72 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
73 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
74 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
75 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
76 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
77 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
78 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
79 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.
80 / 99

The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints