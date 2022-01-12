Flashback: Best of Saints Fan Photos during the 2021 NFL Season

It's been a wild ride, Saints fans, and through all the ups and downs of the 2021 season, you have been with us every step of the way! Here's a look back at some of the best fan photos from games near and far this season, proving once again that our Black & Gold nation has the best fans in the NFL!
New Orleans Saints fans make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for the team's home game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints players prepare for their division game against the Carolina Panthers on September 19, 2021 for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
The Saints Cheer Team entertained our fans during Week 4 between New Orleans and the New York Giants at the Caesars Superdome on October 3, 2021.
New Orleans Saints vs New York Giants
Saints fans cheered on New Orleans as they battled the Washington Football Team in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season on October 10, 2021.
New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team
The fans get ready and enjoy the Week 8 battle between New Orleans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021.