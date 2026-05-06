Morning Break: Saints reveal jersey numbers following 2026 NFL Draft

Saints News from Nola.com
The picks are in, and now their picks are in. The New Orleans Saints announced the uniform numbers for their eight-man draft class Tuesday afternoon. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints revealed the jersey numbers for their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as undrafted free agent signings. Also revealed was two recent veteran free agent signings. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The 2026 NFL Draft is behind us -- maybe far enough that you're starting to feel a little uncomfortable. The pipeline of prospect analysis has been cut off. All the anticipation over what could happen gave way to the excitement of selections and trades actually happening, and now it's all in the history books. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints and Ochsner hosted a Joint Day of Service where Saints legend Deuce McAllister joined volunteers in City Park to make improvements to the City Bark Dog Park on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
Check out the best action shots as four teams competed on Monday, May 4 at the Ochsner Performance Center as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football Championships. New Orleans Saints guard Torricelli Simpkins III and tackle Barry Wesley were also in attendance.