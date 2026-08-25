Two placed on injured reserve as New Orleans Saints continue to work around injuries

For a few moments, the New Orleans Saints understandably held their collective breath during Tuesday's practice.

All-Pro receiver Chris Olave crashed hard to the turf in the indoor facility as he attempted to make a contested catch in the end zone, and was slow to get up.

Turns out that Olave, who overcame a history of concussions to post his career-best season in 2025, only had the wind knocked out of him, according to Saints coach Kellen Moore.

"All good there," Moore said after practice.

The news was not as positive for running back Ty Chandler and tight end Moliki Matavao; each was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, after suffering injuries in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. On Monday, cornerback Rejzohn Wright was placed on injured reserve, and those three join defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz on the list.

A litany of injuries has riddled the Saints since training camp opened; some will lead to missed regular-season games, most were not season-ending.

"Part of our goal is to get ourself ready for the regular season, so we're going to do everything that we can — if someone needs any time, we're going to try to maximize that time to prepare ourself for the season," Moore said. "So, some of those guys that were in maintenance programs at this point, just build them back up and get them ready to go.

"Unfortunately, there'll be some guys (lost for the season) — that's the component of the NFL that's a little bit of an uncontrolled variable. Inevitably, you're going to have to navigate some injuries that are unfortunate, and hopefully those guys come back healthy, stronger, as their career continues."

Tulane work

The Saints' practice on Wednesday at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium will be an open workout, and will be a welcomed shift.