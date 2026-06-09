Morning Break: Saints offensive outlook drawing praise this offseason

Saints News from USAToday.com
The New Orleans Saints are set to enter the 2026 NFL season with one of the league's most dangerous running back duos, barring a transaction involving Alvin Kamara. After signing Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, the Saints paired the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout with Kamara, the longtime franchise icon. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
It is safe to say that the New Orleans Saints were a defensive team in 2025. The defense finished in the middle of the league in total defense, while the offense was one of the lower ranked units in the NFL. Considering the Saints feature an offensive-minded head coach, the expectation is for them to field an effective offense. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints players participating in the team's 2026 OTA practice on June 8, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.