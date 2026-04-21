The Architecture of Hope: Revisiting the Saints 2006 draft class

The most productive draft class in New Orleans Saints history celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, and its esteem grows with the seasons.

Running back Reggie Bush (first round, No. 2 overall), safety Roman Harper (second round, No. 43), right guard Jahri Evans (fourth round, No. 108), defensive end Rob Ninkovich (fifth round, No. 135), receiver Mike Hass (sixth round, No.171), cornerback Josh Lay (sixth round, No. 174), right tackle Zach Strief (seventh round, No. 210) and receiver Marques Colston (seventh round, No. 252) — anchored a team adrift and helped New Orleans win Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, make two NFC Championship Game appearances (winning one), win the NFC South Division title three times and total five 10-win seasons, including 13 wins in '09 and '11, tied with two other years ('18 and '19) for the most single-season wins in franchise history.

Bush started 41 of 60 games in five seasons. Harper started 108 of 124 in nine years. Evans totaled 169 starts in as many games in 11 years and is a two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist who is the second-most decorated offensive lineman in franchise history. Strief opened 94 of 158 games in 12 seasons. And Colston started 106 of 146 in 10 years while establishing franchise records for receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759) and receiving touchdowns (72).

"You look back and, one by one we're going to (induct) this draft class," former Saints head coach Sean Payton said at the 2019 Saints Hall of Fame induction honoring both the first and last picks of the '06 draft class (Bush and Colston, respectively). "(Zach) Strief was here last year. He was in that draft class. One by one. All of those guys that were selected became — and you don't realize it at the time — they became so necessary to achieve what we wanted to achieve. They were pillars of what we were going to build."

"That draft — I know ESPN a couple of years ago named that as the No. 1 draft class in the 21st century," Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said. "A very small percentage of NFL players get to have 10-year careers. And we had six or seven players in that draft that had 10-year careers. That was a special draft."

If not for the sheer production, then for the hope it provided a city in mourning. The 2006 NFL draft took place in April 2006, just eight months after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. That sparkling draft class turned things around for the franchise and the city — giving fans hope for a more prosperous future, even among the wreckage.

"Yes, we were able to put a really good product on the field, but the impact that we had in peoples' lives goes way beyond those handful of Sundays," Colston said. "In hindsight, it gets more and more valuable and more and more important every year, because it's really about the people and the impact on people in the region."