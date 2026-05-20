Morning Break: NFL owners approve expanded international slate following 2026 season

Saints News from Nola.com
It is now mid-May and Cameron Jordan, the New Orleans Saints' all-time sacks leader and potential Hall of Famer, remains unsigned. That does not mean there hasn't at least been an effort from the team to bring him back. SEE MORE>>
News from NFL.com
The NFL will be playing more games overseas. NFL owners on Tuesday approved an increase to 10 international games beyond this upcoming season. That's the maximum number of games the league can play outside the United States per the collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association. SEE MORE>>
The site of the 2028 NFL Draft has been decided. NFL owners voted at the Spring League Meeting on Tuesday to award the draft to Minneapolis, which will mark the city's first time hosting the event and makes Minnesota the 12th state to do so (Washington, D.C., hosted in 1941 and will again next year). SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Hancock Whitney to host a Football and Finance event with Saints Legends Buford Jordan and Garrett Hartley at Kenner Discovery School on May 19, 2026.
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid hosted the final showcase for his JReid Indeed Foundation's five-week "Fully Charged" program at St. Augustine High School on May 19, 2026. Students ideated, coded and created their own video games using GitHub with support from Microsoft.