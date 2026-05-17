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Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson suits up in Black & Gold at NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, May 17

May 17, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Photos: Jordyn Tyson joins 2026 NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
1 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
2 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
3 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
4 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
5 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
6 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
7 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
8 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
9 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
10 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
11 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
12 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
13 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
14 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
15 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
16 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
17 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
18 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
19 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.
20 / 20

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Ben Liebenberg/2026 National Football League
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