Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson suits up in Black & Gold at NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot

News from NFL.com
He's not done yet. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract that includes $22 million guaranteed to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 22nd NFL season just ahead of the team's May 18 start to organized team activities. SEE MORE>>
Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to their second-best regular season in franchise history in 2025 and finished fifth in voting for Most Valuable Player. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and first round pick Jordyn Tyson put on the Black & Gold for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photoshoot on Saturday, May 16, 2026.