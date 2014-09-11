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Mickey Loomis featured speaker at Monday's Greater New Orleans QB Club

The event is Monday, Sept. 15 at noon at The Cannery

Sep 11, 2014 at 09:00 AM

Mickey Loomis, the New Orleans Saints' executive vice president and general manager, LSU assistant director of football operations Dean Dingman, Tulane director of player personnel for defense Detrick Belvin, Edna Karr Coach Nathaniel Jones, De La Salle Coach Ryan Manale and longtime football official Rusty Spindel are the featured speakers at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Monday, Sept. 15 at noon at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street in New Orleans.

In his 15th season with the Saints, Loomis was named NFL Executive of the Year in 2006 when the Saints went to the NFC championship game and presided over the Saints' Super Bowl victory over Indianapolis in 2010. Loomis also serves as head of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sponsored by Compliance Technology, the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club enters its 75th year in 2014, promoting the very best of amateur football, along with the New Orleans Saints. The official website of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club is SportsNOLA.com, where you can find a listing of all speakers and video of each speaker every week.

Annual membership is $50. Members and non-members are invited to the weekly luncheons, which are held every Monday for 17 consecutive weeks, running through Monday, Dec. 15.

The cost for members for lunch is $20 while non-members are welcome at $25 each. For more information, contact Stan Kottemann, Jr. at skotlaw@aol.com or (504) 908-6080.

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