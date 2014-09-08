Locker Room Sound: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Drew Brees
Brandin Cooks
**
**
Curtis Lofton
Pierre Thomas
Zach Strief
Keenan Lewis
Drew Brees
Brandin Cooks
**
**
Curtis Lofton
Pierre Thomas
Zach Strief
Keenan Lewis
'I want it to look like it's my 50th game in this defense'
'There's no beef or no bad blood, I don't think. I'm doing what I do every year, working. Whatever decisions that have got to be made, they'll be made'
"We compete in everything that we do, but we've also got to spend time connecting"
"It's been an emphasis on the weight room for me"
"I'm excited to see what he can do, flat out"
"He leads in a really powerful way and it's been a lot of fun to see"
Saints will spend week in Paris prior to game, preseason expected to allow for several joint practices
'This one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France'
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add WR Brock Rechsteiner after tryout at rookie minicamp
"Big guys are ready to go out there and dominate and hit each other"