New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller eager to show what he can do

Running back Kendre Miller wasn't able to walk the walk at the New Orleans Saints' rookie minicamp last weekend.

The meniscus injury he suffered at TCU hadn't sufficiently healed to where the Saints felt the third-round pick (No. 71 overall) would benefit most from being involved in workouts May 12-14 with the other draft picks, undrafted rookies and tryout players. So he was on the sideline with a member of the training staff, working on conditioning drills while his classmates absorbed as much of the playbook as possible on the field.

But the interest in seeing Miller walk the walk was because everyone already has heard him talk the talk.

Not necessarily boastful winds; more, the confidence that comes along with knowing what he can do when he's healthy and has the opportunity.

So when Miller said on draft night that he respects Saints running back Alvin Kamara – a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler who was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and is entering his seventh season tied for the franchise all-time lead in touchdowns with 72 – but that he intends to challenge for the running back spot, it drew some attention.

The attention he drew last Saturday mainly was because Miller, listed at 5 feet 11 and 220 pounds, looked even more formidable in person than his listed height and weight. And because he wasn't yet cleared to fully participate. He said he expects to be cleared for training camp.

"I've just been doing my technique, with steps and different things, while the other running backs are going," Miller said. "Just trying to get the mechanics down of the different footwork, how it was from college to now. Nothing too hard, but I'm just kind of getting it down.